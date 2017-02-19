The Red Room

to Google Calendar - The Red Room - 2017-02-19 16:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Red Room - 2017-02-19 16:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Red Room - 2017-02-19 16:45:00 iCalendar - The Red Room - 2017-02-19 16:45:00

Winston OB 1921 Bacon St, San Diego, California 92107

No Cover

The Red Room is a one of a kind Live Music Show & Sensual Dance

It is a unique mix of live guitar and saxophones players with a special sensual treat with go-go, burlesque and pole dancers.

This is a fun, friendly sexy event for men and women that you don't want to miss, get front seats reserved on line and come have a fun Sunday afternoon with us!

There is no cover, you can reserve front seats and tables by donating to the group, front seats has the best views on the Venue

21 + Event

Info

Winston OB 1921 Bacon St, San Diego, California 92107 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - The Red Room - 2017-02-19 16:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Red Room - 2017-02-19 16:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Red Room - 2017-02-19 16:45:00 iCalendar - The Red Room - 2017-02-19 16:45:00