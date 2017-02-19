No Cover

The Red Room is a one of a kind Live Music Show & Sensual Dance

It is a unique mix of live guitar and saxophones players with a special sensual treat with go-go, burlesque and pole dancers.

This is a fun, friendly sexy event for men and women that you don't want to miss, get front seats reserved on line and come have a fun Sunday afternoon with us!

There is no cover, you can reserve front seats and tables by donating to the group, front seats has the best views on the Venue

21 + Event