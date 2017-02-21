The San Diego Foundation Features Film Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope

Childhood trauma doesn’t end in childhood. Its effects ripple through adulthood unless young people are taught how to cope. In an effort to raise awareness about how stress and trauma impacts our communities, The Malin Burnham Center for Civic Engagement at The San Diego Foundation is partnering with the County of San Diego, South Bay Youth Coalition and other local organizations to host a special screening of Jamie Redford’s Sundance-debuted film Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope.

The film screening, followed by a resource fair for educators, parents, high school/college students and other community members, will explore the emerging science of toxic stress on children and offer innovative solutions for helping vulnerable young people become thriving adults. The film will be presented in English with Spanish subtitles.