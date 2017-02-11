The Settlers - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

The Settlers explores the history of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, why people moved there, and why there is so much turmoil. Documenting the history of the settlement movement from its ideological, economic, and political beginnings to current-day conditions, filmmaker Shimon Dotan shows the daily lives of settlers and the role of messianic idealists. The results will leave viewers questioning almost everything: the government’s role, racism, border security, and whether a two-state solution can ever be achieved.

Director: Shimon Dotan

Documentary / Current Events, History & War / 113 mins / France, Israel, Canada, Germany / 2016 / Subtitled / San Diego Premiere

Guest Speaker: Dov Waxman, Professor of Israel Studies, Northeastern University

