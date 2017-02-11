The Settlers - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
The Settlers explores the history of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, why people moved there, and why there is so much turmoil. Documenting the history of the settlement movement from its ideological, economic, and political beginnings to current-day conditions, filmmaker Shimon Dotan shows the daily lives of settlers and the role of messianic idealists. The results will leave viewers questioning almost everything: the government’s role, racism, border security, and whether a two-state solution can ever be achieved.
Director: Shimon Dotan
Documentary / Current Events, History & War / 113 mins / France, Israel, Canada, Germany / 2016 / Subtitled / San Diego Premiere
Guest Speaker: Dov Waxman, Professor of Israel Studies, Northeastern University
LOCATIONS AND SHOWTIMES:
Clairemont Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:00PM (Underwriter Track Screening)
San Marcos Sunday, February 12, 2017 5:00PM
TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER
4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego 92117
858.274.9994
EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18
1180 W. San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos CA 92078
Next to Restaurant Row
760.471.3734
TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER 4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, California 92117
