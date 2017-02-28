The Taming of the Shrew(d)

In the post-apocalyptic future (is there any future that is not?) a group of female warrior/actors perform plays from before the collapse of society, most notably those of Shakespeare as cautionary tales of how civilizations have fought with each other, may have loved each other but ultimately destroyed each other. This production will be an epic battle for survival where no rules of civilization apply. This ranges from deadly hand to hand combat to pratfalls and definitely involves black and inappropriate humor.

Directed by Kyle Donnelly

At-the-Door tickets, if available, can be purchased one hour before show time at the performing theatre’s box office at Mandell Weiss Theatre.

General Admission: $20

UCSD Faculty/Staff/Alumni Association, and Seniors (over 62): $15

UCSD Students/UCSD Alumni Association (with ID): $10