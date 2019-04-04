"The Women of Lockerbie" at Salomon Theatre

Salomon Theatre at Point Loma Nazarene University proudly presents "The Women of Lockerbie" by Deborah Brevoort. The production will have six performances beginning April 4-6, and continuing on April 11-13.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 4 at 7pm

Friday, April 5 at 7pm

Saturday, April 6 at 7pm

Thursday, April 11 at 7pm

Friday, April 12 at 7pm

Saturday, April 13 at 2pm

WHERE:

Salomon Theatre at Point Loma Nazarene University

3900 Lomaland Drive.

San Diego, CA 92106

Tickets can be purchased online at https://plnusealions.universitytickets.com/ or by visiting the Salomon Theatre box office. The production is recommended for ages 13+.

Loosely inspired by the true events that followed the devastating bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, "The Women of Lockerbie" tells the story of Bill and Madeline Livingston, an American couple who lost their son in the terrorist attack. Seven years after the tragic event, the Livingston’s have traveled to Scotland to come to terms with their loss, but in that long night in the rolling hills of Lockerbie, grief threatens to tear them apart completely. Along the way, they meet a group of local women who are fighting the U.S. government to obtain the clothing of the victims found in the plane’s wreckage. The women, determined to convert an act of hatred into an act of love, want to wash the clothes of the deceased and return them to the victim’s families. Written by Deborah Brevoort, "The Women of Lockerbie" is the winner of the 2001 Onassis International Playwriting Competition silver medal and the 2001 Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays award.

“In December we commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Pan Am terror attack in Lockerbie, Scotland. It is still the worst loss of civilian life other than 9/11. Grief and terror are nothing new in today’s society. Yet the rate at which information travels has led to a kind of communal oversaturation and numbness. We have all this sadness, anger, and grief, but no where to put it. This inability to truly process these emotions has led us to become disconnected from our humanity. "The Women of Lockerbie" gives us a place to come together, to grieve death, to affirm life, and to say that ‘hatred will not have the last word...’” says Arnica Skulstad Laurice, Director of "The Women of Lockerbie".