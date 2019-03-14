Theatre Box “Cinema Twain” Screening and Q&A with Val Kilmer

Experience a new take on old America with a special screening of Val Kilmer’s one-man play, “Cinema Twain” at Theatre Box on Thursday, March 14. The new luxury cinema, dining and entertainment complex will welcome actor, writer and director Kilmer to host a special screening of his play-turned-film, “Cinema Twain,” which is based on the life of Samuel Clemens and his writings as Mark Twain. The evening will begin with hosted beverages followed by the showing of the film, a Q-and-A with Kilmer and an opportunity for an exclusive meet-and-greet.