Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party

to Google Calendar - Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party - 2019-04-08 18:00:00

Theatre Box 701 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Get in the game with Theatre Box's College Basketball Championships Viewing Party on Monday, April 8 inside TCL Chinese Theatre’s luxury dine-in cinema.

Viewing party packages include reserved seats to watch the championship game on some of the Gaslamp Quarter’s largest screens; a Sugar Factory Burger; and a pint of draft beer, priced at $15.

Info

Theatre Box 701 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Special Events, Sports
Downtown
to Google Calendar - Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party - 2019-04-08 18:00:00