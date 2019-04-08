Theatre Box College Basketball Championships Viewing Party
Theatre Box 701 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Get in the game with Theatre Box's College Basketball Championships Viewing Party on Monday, April 8 inside TCL Chinese Theatre’s luxury dine-in cinema.
Viewing party packages include reserved seats to watch the championship game on some of the Gaslamp Quarter’s largest screens; a Sugar Factory Burger; and a pint of draft beer, priced at $15.
Info
Theatre Box 701 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Special Events, Sports
Downtown