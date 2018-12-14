Theatre Box Grand Opening Celebration with Pitbull and Nick Cannon

Join us for the Grand Opening celebration of Theatre Box with Pitbull and Nick Cannon on Friday, Dec. 14, where we will unveil TCL Chinese Theatre’s first luxury dine-in cinema, Sugar Factory confections, retail, gelato bar and café, Sugar Factory American Brasserie and Chocolate Lounge! Witness Pitbull make history with Theatre Box’s inaugural “Hand and Footprint Ceremony,” in the tradition of TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood and watch celebrities, including San Diego native Nick Cannon, walk the red carpet. Reserve a table inside the Chocolate Lounge to enjoy a DJ set by Nick Cannon starting at 10 p.m., or book tickets to see a movie in one of eight luxury dine-in cinemas. Satisfy your sweet tooth and reserve a table to dine at Sugar Factory American Brasserie, and shop for candy, merchandise and much more! Admission to Theatre Box is free. To make a reservation, visit: https://bit.ly/2Phr77j.