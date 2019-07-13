Theatrical Cut: Ruta Madre

Ruta Madre is an electrifying and hilarious rite of passage tale where American culture and Rock and Roll meet the music, traditions and beauty of Mexico. Based on a true story, Ruta Madre chronicles the magical odyssey of Daniel, a talented young Mexican-American singer and his cynical uncle Rodrigo. When his first love Daisy breaks his heart, Daniel, in emotional agony, reluctantly leaves his home in San Diego California and embarks on an epic road trip with his uncle, who is also on the run from a past that haunts him. This comical, dramatic and spiritual journey begins at the US/Mexico border, and winds its way through Tijuana, Ensenada, down the majestic Baja peninsula, through the sleepy French mining town of Santa Rosalia, and finally arriving at a family ranch in Ciudad Constitution.

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2018

Rating: UR

Director: Agustín Castañeda

Country: Mexico / USA

Languages: English; Spanish w/ English subtitles

