TheFitExpo San Diego

TheFitExpo™, the largest health and fitness expo on the West Coast, is coming to San Diego the first time on October 27 & 28, 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center.

This action-packed weekend will feature amazing competitions and events, non-stop cutting-edge classes, internet fitness celebrities, and hundreds of exhibits featuring the newest in fitness, diet, nutrition, strength and wellness products, with tons of free samples!

Featured events include: Powerlifting, NPC Ultimate Warriors, Battle of the Bars, Point Muay Thai, FSI Model Search, Dodgeball, Spartan Dash, Odd Haugen Strength Classic (Armlifting, Grip, MAS Wrestling), WOW the Crowd, Strong by Zumba and Zumba Trainings. We’re also bringing TheFitExpo Tour’s fan-favorite attendee competitions, MaxReps 4 CA$H and TheFitExpo’s Best, so don’t miss your chance to make a quick buck.

If you want to get active with a workout, participate in our Group Training Zone and work out to the latest trending exercise programs. Join our Healthy Living Pavilion for live cooking demonstrations, recipe makeovers, and delicious samples. Earn CECs from our FitnessFest seminars.

Adult admission tickets are $25 per day or $40 for the entire weekend. Children 7-12 years old are $10 per day and children under 6 are free. Show hours are Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 10 AM – 6 PM and Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 10 AM –5 PM.

For full information on TheFitExpo call (818) 348-3976 or visit https://thefitexpo.com/city/san-diego/