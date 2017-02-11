Think Outside the Boss

to Google Calendar - Think Outside the Boss - 2017-02-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Think Outside the Boss - 2017-02-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Think Outside the Boss - 2017-02-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Think Outside the Boss - 2017-02-11 10:00:00

The Che Cafe 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92037

HOW TO CREATE A WORKER-OWNED COOPERATIVE BUSINESS.

Think Outside the Boss provides community members an introduction into the nuts and bolts of starting and running a cooperatively owned business. We go over legal issues in an accessible way to help you understand the relationships between cooperatives, employment, and community wealth-building. If you are an entrepreneur starting a business, an existing business owner thinking about succession plans, or an existing worker coop looking for a refresher, this training is for you!

REGISTER AT http://www.theselc.org/totbsd

LIMITED REGISTRATION AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR. NO ONE WILL BE TURNED AWAY FOR LACK OF FUNDS.

Info

The Che Cafe 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map

Workshops

Visit Event Website

5104571809

to Google Calendar - Think Outside the Boss - 2017-02-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Think Outside the Boss - 2017-02-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Think Outside the Boss - 2017-02-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Think Outside the Boss - 2017-02-11 10:00:00