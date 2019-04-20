Third Annual Poetic Youth Literary Festival

Poetic Youth, an organization offering free poetry and writing workshops to San Diego’s youth communities, in collaboration with Poetry International and supported by a grant from the Student Success Fee-Academically Related Programs, is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Poetic Youth Literary Festival, Saturday, April 20th, at Templo Mayor in the Student Union (located on the SDSU campus).

The Poetic Youth Literary Festival is a FREE 1-day workshop, featuring writing workshops and performances with nationally-acclaimed poets and educators, Safia Elhillo and Fatima Asghar. The Festival will feature writing workshops in the morning, and an afternoon of dynamic performances by guest poets and festival participants! The festival will also feature a FREE Book Fair thanks to the generosity of local readers & poetry lovers. Book Fair & Performances are open to all.

Pre-register online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScEaorKxapSOR-tDzvoTQOKKK0zJccPVC1bJa6OA2JFTEDvQA/viewform

Check-In for workshops begins at 9 am.

Performances & Book Fair begin @ 1:30 pm.

Check out our event on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/events/422962568468203/