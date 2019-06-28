Third Annual Smooth Jazz Festival

The third annual San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival returns to San Diego at the picturesque Embarcadero Marina Park North, June 28-30, 2019. Uniting music lovers from around the world, this annual event combines the soothing sounds of smooth jazz, a variety of delicious cuisine, and an amazing atmosphere that creates an unparalleled experience for friends and family of all ages. San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival features an impressive lineup of musical talent, including Eric Darius , Boney James, Norman Brown, West Coast Jam ft. Peter White, Richard Elliott, and DW3 and many more!