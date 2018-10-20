Third Saturday Lecture
Join the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum and hear award-winning Professor Susie Lan Cassel discuss her current research about Ah Quin and coping with the Chinese Exclusion Era.
Dr. Cassel is a Professor of Literature and Writing Studies at California State University San Marcos. She is widely published in the fields of Chinese American history, literature, oral history and composition studies.
