Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours

to Google Calendar - Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-31 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-31 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-31 11:30:00 iCalendar - Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-31 11:30:00

Old Town Transit Center 4005 Taylor 4005 Taylor Street, San Diego, California 92110

Sip up the last of January at the best breweries in San Diego. Explore 4 breweries and receive VIP tastings of about 16 different craft beers. A light lunch is included on this guided Beer Train Trolley Tour.

More info: https://sandiegobeerwinespiritstours.com/tours/train-tours/san-diego-beer-train-trolley-tour/

Info
Old Town Transit Center 4005 Taylor 4005 Taylor Street, San Diego, California 92110 View Map
San Diego
to Google Calendar - Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-31 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-31 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-31 11:30:00 iCalendar - Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-31 11:30:00