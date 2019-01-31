Thirstiest Thursday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours
Old Town Transit Center 4005 Taylor 4005 Taylor Street, San Diego, California 92110
Sip up the last of January at the best breweries in San Diego. Explore 4 breweries and receive VIP tastings of about 16 different craft beers. A light lunch is included on this guided Beer Train Trolley Tour.
More info: https://sandiegobeerwinespiritstours.com/tours/train-tours/san-diego-beer-train-trolley-tour/
Info
Old Town Transit Center 4005 Taylor 4005 Taylor Street, San Diego, California 92110 View Map
San Diego