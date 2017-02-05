Though It May Shift is a dance and theatre work constructed of interwoven solos, simultaneous actions, and chance meetings. The piece is built collaboratively with a team of playwrights, musicians, and performers as it explores the coinciding intimacy and duality of solo structures in performance. The work makes space for the prismatic quality of identity while embracing its inconsistencies, aberrations, and incongruities. Though It May Shift investigates the intrinsic tension between the contrasting forces in language and movement, linear and nonlinear, simultaneous and singular. Ultimately, it posits that our perception of one another and what we actually know is perpetually building, one upon the other, to create fragments and suppositions that construct our relationships.

