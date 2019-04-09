The Threat of Fascism and How to Fight It

Across the world, the far-right occupies positions of power it has not held since World War Two. With social inequality reaching astronomical proportions, the ruling elites are resurrecting all the political filth responsible for the worst crimes of the 20th century.

In Germany, the scene of the holocaust and Hitler’s Nazi movement, fascism is once again rearing its ugly head. A neo-Nazi party, the Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD), is now the main opposition party with high-level support from within the state and academia. Building a mass movement capable of defeating fascism requires learning the lessons of history.

The lessons of the 1930s show that the fight against fascism requires the independent mobilization of the working class against the capitalist system. Learning these critical lessons is the only way to prevent the disaster of Nazism on an even greater scale today.

Speaker: Christoph Vandreier, German Trotskyist, prominent leader of the fight against fascism and author of "Why Are They Back: Historical Falsification, Political Conspiracy and the Return of Fascism in Germany."

Vandreier is deputy national secretary of the Sozialistiche Gleichheitspartei (Socialist Equality Party, SGP) in Germany, which was placed under state surveillance on advise of the neo-Nazi AfD for its “anti-fascist” and “anti-capitalist” politics. His US speaking tour is a significant political event. In Germany, the scene of the holocaust and Hitler’s Nazi movement, a neo-Nazi party, the Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD), is now the country’s main opposition party, with 91 seats in the federal legislature and high-level support within the state apparatus and academia.

The meeting will address the role of the SGP in exposing this state-backed operation and will focus on the historical lessons that must be learned in order to build a mass working class movement capable of preventing the disaster of Nazism from taking place on an even greater scale today.