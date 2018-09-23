Three Artists - Three Sister Cities International Art Exhibition

AN EXPLOSION OF COLOR. A large art collection thought lost and forgotten is to be revealed for the first time in 28 years. As vibrant as the day they were painted, curated as “Rocco's American Life” created in San Diego in the early 90s, stored away, partially damaged, nearly abandoned, even thought tossed away, until now: America’s largest collection of Late 20th Century art by the Father of Japanese Street Art, Satoshi Akiyama a.k.a “Rocco”. This large collection of bold fine street art unseen for a generation will be on display at the 7000 sf. Design Consignment Gallery in Miramar overflowing with interactive color and good energy. Opening night features Sister City artists Rocco (Yokohama), Mario Torero (San Diego), and Enrique Chiu (Tijuana) live painting to music. RSVP to attend the Opening Night! Space is limited.