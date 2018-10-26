Thunderhome Can Release with Thunderhawk Alements
Home Brewing Co. 2911 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92104
HAWKS. THUNDER. HOMES. WORDS.
All of these things wrapped in one plus BEER! are included in our newest can release with our friends at Thunderhawk Alements.
This month we bring you a Harvest IPA with some local fruits, some local hops, and all the local hawks just in time for the season.
Costume Extravaganza:
Bring your finest costume and step up to the plate for a competition!! Winner of the Costume party will be granted a special prize, and receive bragging rights for the year. So make sure to suit up and show us what you got!
Food:
Pancake shaped Hawks, just kidding we don’t know yet.
Patio:
THE FINAL REVEAL: Should be up and thunderin' get it?
Movie:
We'll be playing a special movie at 6:30!