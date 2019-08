Thursday Beginning Drawing with Corinna

This is an introductory class for students age 6-12.

Students will create their own drawing guided by art instructor Corinna Stocker.

Dates and Times: Every Thursday from 3:30-4:30pm, August 8, 15 & 22, 2019 (No class August 29)

Fee: $5 per class ($4 military)

Limit: 12 Students

To register, call 760-730-5203, stop by Studio ACE or click below.