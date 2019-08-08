Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna

to Google Calendar - Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna - 2019-08-08 16:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna - 2019-08-08 16:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna - 2019-08-08 16:45:00 iCalendar - Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna - 2019-08-08 16:45:00

Studio ACE 3861 Mission Ave. #B3, San Diego, California 92058

This is an intermediate class for students age 9 to 12 who have some drawing skills and are looking to explore shape and form in more depth. Arts Instructor Corinna Stocker will guide students through drawing exercises based on art history, music, nature and literature.

Dates and Times: Every Thursday from 4:45 to 5:45pm - August 8, 15 & 22, 2019 (No class August 29)

Fee: $5 per class ($4 military)

Limit: 12 people

To register, call 760-730-5203, stop by Studio ACE or click below.

Info

Studio ACE 3861 Mission Ave. #B3, San Diego, California 92058 View Map
Art
Oceanside
760-730-5203
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna - 2019-08-08 16:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna - 2019-08-08 16:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna - 2019-08-08 16:45:00 iCalendar - Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna - 2019-08-08 16:45:00