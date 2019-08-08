Thursday Intermediate Drawing with Corinna

This is an intermediate class for students age 9 to 12 who have some drawing skills and are looking to explore shape and form in more depth. Arts Instructor Corinna Stocker will guide students through drawing exercises based on art history, music, nature and literature.

Dates and Times: Every Thursday from 4:45 to 5:45pm - August 8, 15 & 22, 2019 (No class August 29)

Fee: $5 per class ($4 military)

Limit: 12 people

To register, call 760-730-5203, stop by Studio ACE or click below.