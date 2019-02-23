Ticket to Ride: A Tribute to the Beatles at the AVO

TICKET TO RIDE is an exciting musical journey through the Best Of The Beatles, opening with their greatest hits from the Sixties through the Sgt. Pepper era with authentic costume changes.

Their internationally acclaimed show has been performed worldwide including Japan, and been called 'One of the most authentic Beatles groups you will ever see' by both the British and American Press.

TICKET TO RIDE captures the fun and excitement of a real Beatles concert, LIVE on stage!

'One of the most talented and in-demand Beatles Tribute Groups working today.' - Las Vegas Sun

$25-$39.

Presented by West Coast Performing Arts Presenters