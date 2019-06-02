Tiffany Bociek - Solo Art Exhibition

"Starry-Eyed Reverie"

For Immediate Release:

(Solana Beach, CA) Artist Tiffany Bociek is excited to exhibit her unique encaustic (beeswax) artwork at The Gallery at North Coast Repertory in a new solo exhibition entitled “Starry-Eyed Reverie.”

Mark your calendar for the opening reception of this enchanting show, June 2, 2019, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. Bociek invites you into the child-like state of wonderment which inspires her work. Each piece is lovingly created with a carefree exuberance of daydreaming, while letting the magic from her surrounding world emerge. Please join us and let your own imagination wander into Bociek’s surreal, creative space she has discovered.

The Gallery at North Coast Repertory Theater is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tiffany Bociek’s exhibition will be on view from May 29, 2019, through June 23, 2019, at the gallery, during box office hours, 7 days a week, 12:00 – 4:00 pm. If you would like to view the art during off hours, please contact Director Angela Jackson at angela@northcoastrep.org. For more information, visit https://northcoastrep.org/donor-events/artists-reception/ or call the box office at (858) 481-1055.