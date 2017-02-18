Tijuana Estuary Speaker Series: Bird Migration - Marvels, Myths, and Mysteries

Did you know that some birds migrate by walking? For millennia, people have wondered at the mystery of bird migration. In this informative and entertaining slide show, Phil Pryde will answer this question and many more. These little world travelers still amaze us in their annual migrations, but today we understand a lot more about how they do it (but not everything!). Come join us for this fascinating exploration into bird behavior, and be entertained by the marvels of bird migration. BONUS! Phil Pryde will lead a bird walk following his presentation.