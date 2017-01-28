Tijuana Seafood Food Tour

Meeting spot--McDonald's San Ysidro Trolley Station 727 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Francisco, California 92173

Join Wild Foodie Tours and enjoy a Mexican seafood dinner with your choice of any entree, soup or appetizer, and beverage at Las Playas, the popular locals-only seafood restaurant connected to the largest seafood market in Tijuana! We'll also visit the seafood market to browse their daily catch. After dinner, we'll head to downtown Tijuana for an hour of shopping and sightseeing.

Trip length of 3-4 hours with a walking distance of 1-2 miles. Only $74! Everything included: seafood dinner, drinks, all transportation in Tijuana, shopping, sightseeing, and a tour guide! Group meets inside the McDonald's at the San Ysidro Trolley Station. For info and/or to book, visit www.wildfoodietours.com

Meeting spot--McDonald's San Ysidro Trolley Station 727 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Francisco, California 92173

Tijuana

