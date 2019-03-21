"Tijuana Series and other pieces" by Peter J. Geise
Geise, a veteran of the San Diego art scene for over 40 years and multiple award winning artist is proud to present this show at:
Palomar College Boehm Gallery
1140 W. Mission Rd. San Marcos, CA 92069
The show runs concurrently from Mar. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019
Artist Reception: Mar 21, 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM
Artist Gallery talk: Apr. 5, 2-3 PM
Contact info: Ryan Bulis 1-760-216-3440
Peter Geise or Arnold Melvin: 619-416-9992
