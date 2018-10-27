Tijuana-Tecate Tourist Train Dia de los Muertos Edition

PLEASE NOTE YOU MUST BRING A CURRENT VALID PASSPORT OR PASSPORT CARD AND TOURIST FMM CARD TO GO ON THIS TRIP.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO DRESS UP!

Summary: Meet at Ped West Port of Entry in San Diego at 8:00 am and cross by foot to private transportation.

First: It is a round trip train experience from Tijuana to Tecate. On the way we stop at the Tijuana dam. Historian presentation in Spanish. On train there are free wine, jams, olives and breads, cheeses, and preserves tastings. Mariachi is on board playing between passenger cars.

Second: We will get on additional transportation to the 18th Annual Dia de los Muertos festival in Tecate. There will be tradicional Day of the Dead altars, activities, ongoing live entertainment and food available for purchase. (Estimated drop off at border is 8:30 pm.)

After Event: If you want to stay a little longer with the group (past 8:30 pm end time), after return to Tijuana we will visit a restaurant and brewery (TBD). Transportation included in price with return to Border between 11:00-12:00 pm as a final group.

Here is a video of our last train trip around Christmas of 2016: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqp9CXCNUEM

Cost of Event is $75.00, for transportation to and from the border, train fare, transportation in Tecate to festival, After Event transportation. No food or drink is included unless specified above. Snacks and drinks are available on the train for purchase.

(RSVP requires payment at time of sign up through this page (or directly at www.paypal.me/BajaCulturistas/75.00). No refunds. Spaces transferable only if all 20 seats are sold.

IF YOU RSVP AND DO NOT PAY WITHIN 24 HOURS YOU WILL BE DROPPED FROM THE RSVP LIST.

For info on parking at the border and the trolley, check out: https://www.facebook.com/notes/baja-culturista-experience-live-mexico/parking-at-the-border-at-san-ysidro-and-the-trolley-alternative/1706866029432676/

• What to bring

1. Border Crossing Documents in Mexico (a valid and current passport, US passport card, or official Mexican ID). Sentri and Global Entry are not accepted fro entry into Mexico. You must have valid documents to cross on foot into Mexico without any problems causing you to go to secondary revision or otherwise cause the group to unnecessarily waiting for not having proper identification to cross. No excuses--no exceptions.

2. Mexican Tourist Permit Card (FMM Card) completed online and pre-printed (see instructions above). Day trips are at no cost. You can get one for 6 months that is now about $27 dollars. With this Tourist Card you can bypass the tourist line. Here is an explanation and link on obtaining your card: https://www.facebook.com/notes/baja-culturista-experience-live-mexico/online-tourist-permit-application-for-travel-into-mexico-on-foot-for-less-than-7/1495566033896011/

3. Border Crossing Documents in USA (a passport, US passport card, Global Entry or Sentri card).

4. Bring cash and an ATM card for emergencies. My recommendation is to bring at least $100+ for food and other activities afterward. (ATM's work in Mexico for US ATM cards, but most only give Pesos--yes some rare ones do give Dollars.)

5. Outdoor Protection and Shoes: Hats and sunscreen are recommended for skin protection. Comfortable shoes are generally recommended for long walks.