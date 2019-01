Satisfy your THINGO for BINGO! Hosted by Miss Tiki Oasis 2016, Sassy Stiletto!!! Eat, drink, and win fabulous prizes! Space limited to the first 40 to RSVP. Check-in at 7:30PM fun begins at 8:00PM RSVP to rsvp@thepearlsd.com Dinner Reservations call 619.226.6100