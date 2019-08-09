Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar

to Google Calendar - Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar - 2019-08-09 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar - 2019-08-09 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar - 2019-08-09 15:30:00 iCalendar - Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar - 2019-08-09 15:30:00

George's at the Cove - Level2 1250 Prospect St, San Diego, California 92037

Join us every Friday beginning July 12 through August 30 for Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar!

In addition to our regular happy hour specials, we'll be offering new, delicious Tiki cocktail specials every week. Come get your sea breeze and tropical feels. Hawaiian shirts welcome.

Info

George's at the Cove - Level2 1250 Prospect St, San Diego, California 92037 View Map
Food & Drink
La Jolla
858-454-4244
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar - 2019-08-09 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar - 2019-08-09 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar - 2019-08-09 15:30:00 iCalendar - Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar - 2019-08-09 15:30:00