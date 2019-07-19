Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar
George's at the Cove - Level2 1250 Prospect St, San Diego, California 92037
Join us every Friday beginning July 12 through August 30 for Tiki Fridays at George's Level2 Bar!
In addition to our regular happy hour specials, we'll be offering new, delicious Tiki cocktail specials every week. Come get your sea breeze and tropical feels. Hawaiian shirts welcome.
