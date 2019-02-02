"Time To Fly" Art Show
Chicano Art Gallery 2117 Logan Ave. #1, San Diego, California 92113
Acclaimed traveling artist Jorge Mendoza is collaborating with 6 year old "Ise Ise Baby" for the "TIME TO FLY" art show in Barrio Logan. Jorge Mendoza is known for creating colorful murals in the forgotten alleys of Barrio Logan. Ise Rose Biezunski aka "Ise Ise Baby" is an apprentice of Jorge's that has taken a keen interest towards spray paint and graffiti art. The two collaborate for a beautiful and inspiring night of music, drinks and art - hope to see you there !!!
Barrio Logan, San Diego