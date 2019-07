OUR TIME playing at Digital Gym Cinema

In Our Time, a previous winner of the Cannes Film Festival’s awards for Best Director and Jury Prize and New York Times Critic's Pick, writer-director Carlos Reygadas and his real-life wife Natalia López play a married couple who own and operate a ranch in the Mexican countryside. Although in an open marriage, their relationship begins to crumble when Esther falls in love with an American horsebreaker and Juan is unable to control his jealousy.

Runtime: 173 minutes

Year: 2018

Rating: UR

Director: Carlos Reygadas

Country: Mexico, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden

Languages: English; Spanish w/ English subtitles

Showtimes:

Friday, July 12: 4:30, 8:00

Saturday, July 13: 1:30, 8:00

Sunday, July 14: 10:00AM, 3:45, 9:15

Monday, July 15: 12:30, 6:15, 9:45

Tuesday, July 16: 10:30AM, 6:15, 9:45

Wednesday, July 17: 1:15

Thursday, July 18: 1:30, 7:30