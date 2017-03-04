Time Warp 80's Prom (Princess Project SD)
Hall of Champions 2131 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, California 92101
Get ready to attend the Raddest Event in Town! Join Princess Project San Diego for our annual fundraiser! Enjoy great food & drinks, a silent auction, dance to the best 80's tunes from DJ JoeMama, and take part in a prom king & queen costume competition, with prizes given out for the best 80's themed outfits.
Each ticket sold makes a teens dream come true!
As David Bowie said...Let's Dance!!
This is a 21+ event.
