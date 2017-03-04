Time Warp 80's Prom (Princess Project SD)

Get ready to attend the Raddest Event in Town! Join Princess Project San Diego for our annual fundraiser! Enjoy great food & drinks, a silent auction, dance to the best 80's tunes from DJ JoeMama, and take part in a prom king & queen costume competition, with prizes given out for the best 80's themed outfits.

Each ticket sold makes a teens dream come true!

As David Bowie said...Let's Dance!!

This is a 21+ event.