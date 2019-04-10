All in the Timing at North Coast Rep

Award-winning playwright David Ives, described by The New York Times as “wizardly, magical, funny, and original,” has penned six one-act comedies that examine various attempts at relationships and communication with hilarious results. Using inspired language and wordplay, Ives takes delight in pushing audiences’ smart buttons and teasing their brains. Join us for non-stop laughter and brilliant witticisms.

David Ellenstein directs Taylor Renee Henderson,* Uma Incrocci,* Noelle Marion,* David McBean,* Christian Pedersen,* and Omri Schein* in ALL IN THE TIMING. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Aaron Rumley (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Phillip Korth (Props). Cindy Rumley* is the stage manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

ALL IN THE TIMING previews begin Wednesday, April 10. Opening Night on Saturday, April 13, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, April 19, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through May 5, 2019 (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $42, Week Nights - $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night - $46. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on May 1 at 2pm - $49. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.