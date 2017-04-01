Tinkerers’ Club.
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Stop by on Saturdays to play, innovate and solve problems with other curious minds in the Tinkerers’ Club, led by our in-house inventors. Take your invention home and share your creation and stories with friends. Supplies are limited. Advance registration is recommended. Prices (per project): $17 members; $20 nonmembers. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Tinkering Studio.
• April 1: Lightsaber. Learn how to design your very own lightsaber using LED lights and tape. Perfect for nighttime fun and great for practicing your fencing skills. Recommended for ages 10+
