Stop by on Saturdays to play, innovate and solve problems with other curious minds in the Tinkerers’ Club, led by our in-house inventors. Take your invention home and share your creation and stories with friends. Supplies are limited. Advance registration is recommended. Prices (per project): $17 members; $20 nonmembers. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Tinkering Studio.

• April 1: Lightsaber. Learn how to design your very own lightsaber using LED lights and tape. Perfect for nighttime fun and great for practicing your fencing skills. Recommended for ages 10+