Stop by on Saturdays to play, innovate and solve problems with other curious minds in the Tinkerers’ Club, led by our in-house inventors. Take your invention home and share your creation and stories with friends. Supplies are limited. Advance registration is recommended. Prices (per project): $17 members; $20 nonmembers. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Tinkering Studio.

February 25: Marshmallow Shooters. Design and create your own PVC marshmallow shooter that uses air pressure to make marshmallows fly!