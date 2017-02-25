Tinkerers’ Club
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Stop by on Saturdays to play, innovate and solve problems with other curious minds in the Tinkerers’ Club, led by our in-house inventors. Take your invention home and share your creation and stories with friends. Supplies are limited. Advance registration is recommended. Prices (per project): $17 members; $20 nonmembers. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Tinkering Studio.
February 25: Marshmallow Shooters. Design and create your own PVC marshmallow shooter that uses air pressure to make marshmallows fly!
