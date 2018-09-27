Tipsy~Succulents moss purse making!

Come and join to create your own beautiful succulents moss purse at Ocean Beach wine tasting room Gianni Buonomo Vintners for an evening for exploring your creativity, imagination and relaxation.

During this two hour workshop we will be creating a mossy purse filled with assorted succulents. You’ll be instructed to make your one of a kind house decor. No experience is required for this class.

This workshop includes:1 glass of wine,1 Moss purse, 1 Succulent (4 inch), 5 Succulent (2 inch),1 Wish stone with calligraphy (I will draw your wish Chinese character on the stone),Reindeer moss for decoration and, Sphagnam moss as medium to plant succulents.

You can upgrade adding more succulents, silk flower, or green leaves with extra material fee at the site. Moss covered purse/basket with custom living succulent is great gift idea for upcoming holidays!