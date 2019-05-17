Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer
San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours 7514 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037
This National Armed Forces Day, join us in giving thanks to all active military members aboard the Wine (and Beer!) Train Tour! We’ll take the Coaster train to 4 urban wineries, restaurants, and/or tasting rooms to sample SD’s finest libations and toast to those fighting for our country. This world-renowned tour also includes a light wine pairing luncheon, cheese platter, approximately 15 tastes of wine, and a guided tour of San Diego – all starting at just $98 per person!
