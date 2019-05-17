Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer

to Google Calendar - Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer - 2019-05-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer - 2019-05-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer - 2019-05-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer - 2019-05-17 12:00:00

San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours 7514 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037

This National Armed Forces Day, join us in giving thanks to all active military members aboard the Wine (and Beer!) Train Tour! We’ll take the Coaster train to 4 urban wineries, restaurants, and/or tasting rooms to sample SD’s finest libations and toast to those fighting for our country. This world-renowned tour also includes a light wine pairing luncheon, cheese platter, approximately 15 tastes of wine, and a guided tour of San Diego – all starting at just $98 per person!

Click http://bit.ly/2Dfb0Uz or call 858-551-5115 now to book while availability lasts.

Info

San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours 7514 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037 View Map
Downtown, La Jolla, Old Town
8585515115
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer - 2019-05-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer - 2019-05-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer - 2019-05-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Toast Active Military Members with SD Wine & Beer - 2019-05-17 12:00:00