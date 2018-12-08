Between shopping for gifts for everyone on your list, seeing friends and family and taking full advantage of snuggly sweater-weather, you deserve some celebrations in between!

Toast the holidays and reclaim all that is merry and bright – with plenty of festive cocktails, notable nibbles, and shopping discounts for all (21+)! The Toast of Gaslamp, Saturday, December 8th is pleased to bring you a seasonal self-guided walking tour that will have you tasting, toasting, and shopping with 20 sips, 20 bites, and 10 shopping deals that will leave you rosy and ready to carol from 1pm to 5pm.

Don your festive attire for chance to win a Gaslamp gift card package, round up your friends, and enjoy an event that has become a holiday tradition for many San Diegans – Yule have a blast! Purchase your tickets early for only $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit toastofgaslamp.com!