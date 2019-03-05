Toast of the Trades

Price: $60.00 —Dinner, silent auction & Special Guest Speaker

The National Association of Woman in Construction,(NAWIC), San Diego Chapter will celebrate woman and men in construction industry at it's annual "Toast to the Trades"dinner on March 5th at Tom Hands at 5:30pm.

Our special guest this year is Kayleen McCabe, the host of DIY Network's Rescue Renovation. She will discuss the next generation of tradespeople while NAWIC raises money to support Future Construction Leaders Foundation of San Diego.Tickets are available at www.nawicsd.org/events.com