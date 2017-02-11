Tokens of Affection Small Scale
Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery 262 E. Grand Ave., Escondido, California 92025
Feb. 10th to March 4th
Artists Reception: Feb 11th from 5:30pm to 8pm
Love can be beautiful, disastrous, and awe-inspiring. It can be expressed in many different ways and mean many different things. Artists in this show created grand gestures of love using 12x12x12 dimensions.
Info
