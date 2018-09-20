Tom Loeser: Please Please Please Opening Reception

Join us to celebrate the opening of the exhibition, Tom Loeser: Please Please Please. Mix and mingle with Madison-based designer/maker, Tom Loeser throughout the evening as you view the exhibition. His accomplishments and contributions to the American Studio Furniture movement have been influential to field and the generations that have come after him. This is the first solo exhibition of Loeser’s work in San Diego.

Tom Loeser: Please Please Please is co-presented by the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft and the Museum of Craft and Design and curated by Glenn Adamson.