Tomcat Courtneys 90th Birthday Celebration

Come join us for a Special Birthday Celebration!

It's Tomcat Courtney's 90th Birthday Blues Party with Special Guest's. January 24th 6pm in The Madeira Ballroom at The Ramada Hotel San Diego Located at 5550 Kearny Mesa Rd. San Diego Ca. 92111. This is One Party You'll Not Want To Miss! There will be a Texas Style BBQ Buffet with some of Tom's favorites dishes, Tomcat and Special Guest's, Dance Floor and a Full Bar! (*ID Required*)

General Admission (First Come First Served Seating) $30 *Admission +tax includes Texas Style Buffet* (General Admission seating is limited and not reserved)

Vip Admission (Vip Reserved Seating) $50+tax *Admission includes Texas Style Buffet and a Guaranteed seating in VIP section*