Tommy Castro & The Painkillers Live

Birch Aquarium's Green Flash Concert Series is back! Don’t miss the epic summer concert series that combines live music with panoramic ocean views on the aquarium’s stunning Tide Pool Plaza.

TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS

Killin’ It Live Record Release Tour

Whether he’s squeezing out the deepest blues or playing the funkiest soul grooves, legendary blues and soul giant Tommy Castro knows how to ignite a crowd. The Blues Music Award-winning artist has performed all over the world, earning countless fans with his legendary, sweat-drenched, exhilarating live shows.

Purchase tickets, VIP Experience, or season passes at 858.534.7336 or online at aquarium.ucsd.edu. All concerts are 21 and up.