Toney Rocks Soul Stirring Singer-songwriter

Since the release of DRIFTING earlier this year, Toney Rocks has plowed through thousands of miles of asphalt performing headline concerts and festivals all over the country. He also supported blues music icon, Robben Ford for two nights and performed his song, "Run to the Night", on GoodDay PA, his first network talk show appearance.

The sound Toney Rocks delivers on stage is a mixture of country, blues and rock with fantastic songwriting poured over as lighter fluid. His penmenship deals with falling in love, the perals of heartbreak, addiction, and refusing to be knocked down for too long. His current releases, including DRIFTING (2018), NOT ROAD TOO LONG (2016) and TONEY ROCKS (2014) are featured on popular music blogs and spinning radio playlists around the world.

In 2017, the Las Vegas Weekly named Toney Rocks as one of the top 10 Las Vegas Acts to Watch. Ray Sang from UK blog IndustryME says, "I was sold as soon as I heard the husky tones of Toney's voice". Kathy Forste, Music Director of KC Cafe Radio said, “Toney Rocks voice is cool and sweet, rocking and lyrical. His songs are thoughtful and hummable...”