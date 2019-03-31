Over the Top Sunday at Top of the Hyatt

San Diego locals and visitors alike are invited to experience Top of the Hyatt's award-winning, panoramic Pacific Ocean and city views while enjoying endless bubbles of Chandon and Bloody Mary's paired with unlimited decadent dishes of King Crab Legs, Oysters, Egg Benedict with Caviar Hollandaise, Pan Seared Sea Bass and more. Enjoy 3 hours of complimentary parking in Grand Hyatt San Diego's garage. Seating is limited. Event is ages 21+.