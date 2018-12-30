Manchester Grand Hyatt’s Top of the Hyatt welcomes you to Over the TOP Sunday on December 30 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., from 40 floors up. Admire panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the bustling city below while enjoying endless champagne and an unlimited selection of decadent plates. Flavorful selections include king crab legs, oysters with mignonette, egg benedict with caviar hollandaise, pan seared sea bass with tomato fennel broth and caramelized winter kabocha with Swiss shard and shallot. Top off the elevated experience with creme brelee or blueberry tarts, paired with some more bubbly.