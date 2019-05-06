TOUR: UC San Diego Health’s Gary and Mary West Senior Emergency Care Unit

Join us for a tour of the state-of-the-art Senior Emergency Care Unit (SECU) at UC San Diego Health’s Jacobs Medical Center. The new unit, located near the UCSD Thornton Hospital, is the first in the state to be accredited as a geriatric emergency department and one of eight in the country. Nurses and physicians and the health care team are specialized to focus on senior- related health care issues for those 65 and older.

The Gary and Mary West Foundation provided an $11.8 million grant for the 500-square foot unit that features special lighting, wall-sized photographs of scenic La Jolla, improved acoustics, and other safety and comfort measures.

Every day in the state of California, 1,000 people turn 65. This group represents the fastest growing demographic. The goal of the new unit is to improve patient outcomes, lower hospital admissions and create a smooth transition to home after discharge.

