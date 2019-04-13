Off Track Gallery – April Artist Reception

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery featuring the paintings of Connie Michalski Gibboney and Charlene Meeker. Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day from 10am to closing. This event is free and open to the public. The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.