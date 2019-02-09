Off Track Gallery – February Artist Reception

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery celebrating hand-crafted artworks by the members of the San Dieguito Art Guild. From our hearts to yours.

The theme for this special display will be all things heart shaped or Valentine’s Day themed. Included will be jewelry, gourd art, glass, pottery, and paintings. Come on by and find a gift for your special Valentine.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists. This event is free and open to the public.